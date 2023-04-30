Fan from Sweden delighted with Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix track

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix taking place in Baku exceeded all my expectations and made a huge impression on me, Johan Eckman, a fan from Sweden, told Trend.

“I traveled from Sweden all the way to your beautiful country to witness not just the race but also to see its capital, Baku. I am here for the first time. When I was getting ready to board the plane for Baku, I could not have imagined that I would land in such a welcoming nation, where there are volunteers everywhere who are willing to help in any way they can. In regards to race, I will say that although I have seen many Grand Prix races, I have never witnessed one as colorful as the one that Baku holds. The track fascinates with its location in the center of the capital, where we can also see all sights of Baku,” he said.

The first day of the Grand Prix, which started on April 28, featured free practice session and qualifying races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2. On the second day of the race, on April 29, short sprint races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams took place. The main races are taking place today, following which the winners will be determined.