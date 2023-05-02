Azerbaijani Rocket, Artillery Troops сontinue exercises (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Live fire tactical exercises held with the Rocket and Artillery Troops’ units of the Azerbaijan Army continue following the training plan for 2023 approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

According to the plan, units were withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas.

Then, the units took firing positions, and destroyed with high accuracy the imaginary enemy targets by firing from multiple launch rocket systems, self-propelled howitzers and artillery devices.

The exercises are focused on improving the practical skills of the personnel, as well as increasing the combat capability of the units.