Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation to organize successful European Championship in Baku - Farid Gayibov (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation to organize successful European Championship in Baku on May 17-21, European Gymnastics President Farid Gayibov said in a note, Trend reports.

"The main event of April was undoubtedly the 10th European Championships in Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics held in Antalya (TUR / April 11-16).

The Turkish Gymnastics Federation had an opportunity to test all organisational aspects prior to the Europeans by hosting the 2nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships on March 29 – April 2. The level of the organisation was remarkable. Prudent performances of junior athletes at Worlds were smoothly progressed by thrilling and breathtaking routines of senior athletes at Europeans.

These incredible competitions brought forward new names. The results of these Europeans were historic and record-breaking for a number of countries: Great Britain celebrated its first ever female Team victory; Türkiye’s Adem Asil won the country’s first ever All-Around title; Belgium’s Maxime Gentges wrote history by becoming the first male gymnast to win a medal with his silver on Pommel Horse; the Italian Men’s Team won its first ever gold medal. What an event!

The Turkish Gymnastics Federation made every effort to offer the gymnasts great conditions for their performances. Thanks to the efficient cooperation between the Local Organising Committee, the Men’s and Women’s Technical Committees and staff of European Gymnastics, these Championship were a great success.

April also witnessed a World Cup stage in Artistic Gymnastics (EGY), the World Cup series in Rhythmic Gymnastics (UZB, AZE), Acrobatic (BEL) and Aerobic Gymnastics (JPN).

The following month will be exciting for our Rhythmic gymnasts as they will gather for the European Championships to be held in my home city – Baku (AZE) from 17 to 21 May. I am confident that successful competitions will be delivered by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation who are an experienced organiser of Gymnastics events.

Soon we will have the FIG Executive Committee (May 12 & 13) and Council meetings (May 14 & 15) in Antalya (TUR) where important decisions will be made. I hope the month of May will bring us practical decisions that will facilitate further promotion and development of our sport," the statement said.