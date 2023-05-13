Azerbaijani "Sabah" tied with Turkish "Besiktas" in charity match

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. A charity football match between the Azerbaijani club "Sabah" and the Turkish club "Besiktas" has ended, Trend reports.

The match was held at the Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bakhramov in Baku. At the 3rd minute of the game, Aleksey Kashuk put "Sabah" ahead. Two minutes later, Kashuk scored for the second time.

At the 23rd minute of the game, the defender of "Besiktas" Umut Merash reduced the difference in the score. In the 44th minute of the match, Merash scored the second goal of his team.

In the 63rd minute of the match, "Besiktas" striker Cenk Tosun converted a penalty and put his team ahead. At the 70th minute of the match, the Georgian striker of "Sabah" David Volkov equalized the score.

Thus, the charity match ended in a draw with a score of 3:3.

Proceeds from the match will be used to help the victims of the earthquake in Türkiye.