Khudavang monastery complex has special significance in Azerbaijan - spokesman for Catholic Church

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, May 23. The Khudaveng monastery complex has a special significance, Tural Aghayev, Spokesman for the Apostolic Prefecture of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, who visited the monastery complex in Kalbajar district, told journalists, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

The spokesman noted that on May 23, together with all the main representatives, and leaders of non-Muslim religious communities of Azerbaijan, a trip to this monastery, first of all, to pray for peace, took place.

"This holy monastery has an ancient history and belongs to such an ancient Christianity that for every Christian, regardless of his confessional affiliation, this place is blessed and has a special meaning. We are grateful to the State Committee on Religious Associations of Azerbaijan that such trips are constantly organized, and religious communities, both Muslim and Christian, get to know each other better. With each time, we are getting closer to each other," he said.

On the initiative of the Alban-Udi Christian Religious Community and with the organizational support of the State Committee on Religious Associations of the country, a delegation of 50 people, which included leaders and members of the Russian Orthodox, Catholic, and Protestant churches, and a group of representatives of the Jewish community living in Azerbaijan, visited the Khudavang monastery complex in Kalbajar district.

Representatives of the communities performed divine service in the temple of the complex, offered prayers, and lit candles.