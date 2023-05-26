Azerbaijani defense minister participating in military parade in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is participating as an honored guest in the military parade in Georgia on the occasion of the country's Independence Day (May 26) and oath-taking ceremony of the Georgian servicemen, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, Hasanov is on a working visit to the country at the invitation of his Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze.

The Military Orchestra of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev of the National Defense University is participating in a series of events held on the occasion of the Independence Day in Georgia.