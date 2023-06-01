Azerbaijani MoD talks operational situation on conditional border with Armenia, in Karabakh economic region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The operational situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border and in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region has been analyzed, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The ministry emphasized that the recent military transportation carried out by illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, can provoke tension.

According to the ministry, attempts to establish permanent fortifications in front of the positions of Azerbaijani units, as well as the shelling of the positions of Azerbaijani army in Aghdam, Tartar and other directions, also can provoke such tension.

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov gave specific instructions to continue uninterrupted monitoring of the activities of the illegal Armenian armed groups, as well as to be constantly ready to immediately and decisively prevent any possible provocation.

On May 26, a footage showing how military transportation to the combat positions of illegal Armenian armed formations is carried out by means of the Khankendi-Karkijahan-Khalfali road, accompanied by armored vehicles of Russian peacekeepers, has been released.

On May 29, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to install long-term fortification devices in front of the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the directions of the Aghdam, Khojavand, Shusha, Lachin and Kalbajar districts.

The engineering work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.