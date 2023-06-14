Azerbaijani serviceman held in Armenian captivity calls his family

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. One of the Azerbaijani servicemen held in Armenian captivity contacted his family via video call, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told Trend.

It was noted that representatives of the ICRC visited two Azerbaijani citizens held in Armenian captivity.

The Azerbaijani military servicemen Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing due to limited visibility under adverse weather conditions in the border area of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia on April 10.

Later, it was revealed that both of the servicemen were captured by Armenian Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, on May 8, a court in Armenia passed "a verdict" against Babirov, sentencing him to over 11 years of imprisonment.