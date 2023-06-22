Prosecutor General holds operational meeting in Azerbaijan's Lachin district (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 22. Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev has arrived in Azerbaijan's Lachin district, Trend reports.

After the opening ceremony of the new Prosecutor's Office administrative building of the Lachin district, an operational meeting has begun with the participation of the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan Masim Mammadov in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangazur Economic District, and military prosecutors of subordinate districts and territories operating in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated