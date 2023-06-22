LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 22. Armenia continues its provocative activities, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev told Trend.

"The fact that on May 26, two Armenian servicemen, having violated our border, crossed into the territory of Azerbaijan with the aim of committing an armed provocation, and the suppression of their illegal activities by our servicemen, and on the other hand, the repeated provocation on June 15 against the border guards of Azerbaijan without any reason creates the need to be more vigilant," he added.

Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor's Office has initiated a criminal case under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code in connection with the violation of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the Armenian side on May 26 in the section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border passing through the village of Razdara in the Zangilan district and other illegal actions of the sabotage group of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Within the framework of the criminal case being investigated by the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office, a measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen in relation to the accused two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Armenia - Arut Khovakimyan and Karen Gazaryan.

On June 15, 2023, at 08:45 (GMT +4), as a result of opening fire from the territory of Armenia, a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Elshan Rustamov, who served at the Lachin border checkpoint, was injured.