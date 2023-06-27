Record number of representatives participate in MINEPS conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov said that a record number of representatives participated in the conference, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the official opening of the VII International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials on Physical Culture and Sports (MINEPS VII) in Baku,

"Representatives from 124 countries are registered at the conference today," Gayibov said.

According to him, preparations for the event began back in 2022, and significant work has been done in this direction. Currently, the organizers are receiving positive feedback about the conference.

He noted the importance of the UNESCO Fit for Life initiative aimed at promoting sports after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister also expressed hope that the decisions taken today contribute to the process of physical development.