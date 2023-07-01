Azerbaijan introduces innovative mobile app for convenient bus fare payments in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The newly launched 'BakiKart' travel card mobile application will ease passenger trips, Trend reports.

A mobile phone number and password signing activated application will enable searching for routes, finding stops closest to the destination point, and tracking the movement of buses in real time.

With its beta version, 'BakiKart' mobile application was pioneered last month to become a handy non-cash payment instrument for public transport to meet the internationally standardized passenger requirements.

Prior to that, use of the Baku Metro and bus lines in Baku city had been realized via BakiKart card since August 8, 2015.