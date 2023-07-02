Azerbaijani kickboxer claims gold medal at III European Games (PHOTO)

KRAKOW, Poland, July 2. Azerbaijani kickboxer Farid Agamoglanov has emerged victorious, securing a gold medal at the III European Games, Trend reports.

Agamoglanov achieved a resounding victory in the final, defeating Italian athlete Damiano Tramontano with a score of 3:0.

The ongoing tournament, lasting until July 2, features the participation of approximately 7,000 athletes from 48 countries. Azerbaijan is represented by a contingent of 86 athletes competing in 13 sports.

The Azerbaijani national team has demonstrated exceptional performance, accumulating a total of nine medals at the III European Games, including two gold, one silver, and six bronze.

The inaugural European Games were held in Baku in 2015, followed by the second edition in Minsk in 2019. Azerbaijan's national team achieved an impressive second-place finish in Baku-2015 and secured 10th place in Minsk-2019, amassing a remarkable tally of 84 medals: 26 gold, 25 silver, and 33 bronze.