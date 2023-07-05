Azerbaijan ranges most mine terror-suffered countries (VIDEO INTERVIEW)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Azerbaijan is one of the countries with the highest level of mine pollution, Chairman of the Public "Azerbaijani Campaign against Mines" Association Hafiz Safikhanov told Trend in a video interview.

He noted that most of the liberated territories [from Armenian occupation after the Second Karabakh War] were exposed to mines and unexploded ordnance.

"Shortly after the end of the war, Azerbaijan began to clear these territories of mines and unexploded ordnance. To date, a large amount of work has been done there. Despite this, there are still many mines and explosives in these areas. Cleaning up the territories takes time," he said.

Safikhanov pointed out that a total of 3,383 people have become victims of mines in Azerbaijan since 1991.

The full video interview: