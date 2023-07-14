Memory of prominent Azerbaijani poet honored within framework of Vagif Poetry Days (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 14. The memory of the great poet is honored in the ancient Shusha land of Karabakh within the framework of the Vagif Poetry Days organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan, Trend correspondent reports from the event.

The Vagif Poetry Days, which started on July 13 in the poet's hometown, the Gazakh village of Yuxarı Salahlı, will continue in Shusha on July 14-15.

Shusha was of great importance for great poet and statesman of the XVIII century Karabakh Khanate Molla Panah Vagif.

He gained fame and glory, was buried, left a significant mark in the history of the Azerbaijani people. Even during Vagif's life in Shusha, this city dear to every Azerbaijani was considered the cultural center of Azerbaijan.

Artists and representatives of the public laid flowers at the bust of Molla Panah Vagif.

Honored Artist, poet Baba Vaziroglu noted the importance of The Vagif Poetry Days and the poet's great contribution to the national language and literature.

"Vagif's work has had a great influence on the development of literature for many generations, the work of poets and writers, philosophical thought, ideas of love for the native land. At that time, many people used Arabic and Farsi words in their literary work, and this complicated the texts so much that it led to not understanding what a poet or writer wanted to convey to people," Baba Vaziroglu told Trend.

“Vagif wrote in a pure Azerbaijani language, while his words, both about love and various social aspects of his time, were accessible and understandable to everyone. The artistic images created by him, reflected in the works of tradition and customs, have become a truly national treasure trove. And it was after Vagif that the pure national language in the literary work of poets and writers received its wide development," he added.

National poet Vahid Aziz noted the huge role of Vagif in the promotion of national values and the Azerbaijani language.

"Vagif was a great poet, whose greatness is not only in his poetry, but also a huge legacy in the basics of the national language. He was very close to people, who responded to him with mutual love and respect. His work reflected the true goals of national consciousness and the desire for enlightenment, the lyrics of love and patriotism, and the pursuit of high human values. I have always dreamed that at least twenty percent of the rhyme lines in the works of Vagif and Samad Vurgun were in my work," Vahid Aziz told Trend.

The program includes a Poetry Day with the participation of Azerbaijani and modern poets of the Turkic peoples, a concert of an ensemble of ancient musical instruments, a literary and musical composition, performances by famous artists.

The events are held at the museum and mausoleum complex of the Molla Panah Vagif, the house of a prominent poetess, the last princess of the Karabakh Khanate Khurshidbanu Natavan, in the Mehmandarovs' House complex, the Shusha branch of the Azerbaijani National Carpet Museum, in the "Kharibulbul" and "Karabakh" hotels.

The guests are also presented with an excursion program on a number of religious, historical and cultural monuments of Azerbaijan restored in Shusha.