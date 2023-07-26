Azerbaijan approves Master Plan of Jabrayil city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. The Master Plan for the Development of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil city until 2040 has been approved, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

The development of Jabrayil, following the ending of the second Karabakh war continues in a number of directions. For example, three automobile tunnels with a total length of 12,032 meters on the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghbend highway are being built.

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) continues to clean up the liberated lands of Azerbaijan from mines. Jabrayil is among the territories that are being cleaned up.

The cleaning of Jabrayil from mines is directly related to its further development. In particular, a BP solar power plant project in the Jabrayil district is in talks, as Vice President for Communications and External Relations of BP in the Caspian region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli recently said.

"According to the BP solar power plant project, the process of clearing the territory of mines is almost completed. The first stage has ended. At the moment, work is underway on deeper cleaning in certain areas of the area. Our negotiations with the Ministry of Energy, including the coordination of technical and commercial parameters, are at the final stage," he said back in May 2023.

Moreover, about 25 percent of Azerbaijan's internal water resources fall to the share of the liberated territories, which is approximately 2.56 bcm annually. In particular, there is a favorable potential for the implementation of solar energy projects in the liberated territories. Thus, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Fuzuli districts are the second most favorable districts in the country followed by Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic according to the solar radiation observed.

Speaking of Jabrayil, it is also among the places visited by international travelers, the inflow of which to Azerbaijan has significantly increased, following the ending of the war.

Thus, a new Master Plan for the city will allow to speed up the above mentioned development.