Maria Stadnik wins gold medal at Poland Open Wrestling Tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The Poland Open wrestling tournament is underway in Warsaw (Poland), Trend reports.

On the second day of the tournament, Azerbaijan's representative Maria Stadnik (50 kg) showcased an impressive performance. She secured her place in the final by defeating Canadian wrestler Katie Dutchak, followed by a victory against Polish wrestler Amanda Tomczyk and another Canadian athlete Madison Parks. In the final, Maria Stadnik proved her dominance by defeating Anna Lukasiak from Poland with a score of 7:0, ultimately securing the gold medal at the tournament.

Tomorrow, other representatives from Azerbaijan, Zhalya Aliyeva and Elis Manolova, are set to compete in the tournament.