Influential media structures of Türkiye widely cover presentation of "Dhapress" - joint project of Trend and DHA (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Influential media structures of Türkiye widely covered the "dhapress.com" project, a joint project of the Trend International Information Agency and the Turkish Demirören News Agency (DHA) media structure, Trend reports.

The project's presentation within the framework of the Shusha Global Media Forum has caused a wide resonance in Türkiye. In particular, the presentation of the project was covered by the Turkish channels DHA and CNN, hürriyet.com.tr, milliyet.com.tr, gazetevatan.com, posta.com.tr, ulusalhaber.com.tr, haber16.com, nethaber.com.tr, f5haber.com, turkiyeburada.net and other media platforms.

One of the advantages of the project is that an Azerbaijani news feed will appear on a popular Turkish media portal for the first time.

The presentation of the "dhapress.com" project in Shusha is of great importance to foreign journalists. The Turkish press, which emphasized that "Dhapress.com" is the first joint media project of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, reported that it will be a great contribution to the cooperation between the two countries in the field of media.

Thanks to the new media project, readers will have the opportunity to learn about important processes taking place not only in Türkiye and Azerbaijan, but also worldwide.

The presentation ceremony was attended by employees of Trend and DHA, officials, representatives of foreign and local media.

