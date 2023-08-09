Azerbaijan conducts cleaning works on beaches of Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. In six areas across Azerbaijan (Buzovna, Novkhany, Goradil and Pirshagi of the Absheron Peninsula, Shikh beach in Sabayil district) there are public beaches created by the IDEA Public Association 4 years ago, Trend reports.

According to the head of the Department of Trade and Services of the Executive Power of Baku, Intigam Mammadov, these beaches were created as an alternative to the existing private recreation centers and beaches in the coastal areas of Baku. Residents and guests of the city are very satisfied with the conditions created here and, most importantly, the beaches are free.

According to him, every year on the eve of the beach season, the necessary improvement works were carried out on public beaches. Inventory, summerhouses, sanitary units and showers have been put in order, repairs have been carried out, and a number of rooms have been painted. For the convenience of citizens, a parking lot has been created here, all additional measures are being taken to maintain cleanliness on the beaches, timely removal of waste.

Mammadov noted that unfortunately, despite the conditions created, and despite the fact that all services are free, some citizens do not maintain cleanliness, swim in the sea on the territory of a public beach intoxicated, damage beach equipment and taps in shower cabins, litter the territory, despite the presence of a sufficient number of garbage containers on the beach, disturb the recreation of other citizens. Public beaches were created as an alternative to beaches and recreation centers operating in the coastal zone.

"With the oheat, the number of people going to the beaches has increased. Therefore, we ask those going to the beaches to take this into account, as well as to respect the principle of priority, and to return the beach equipment. Once again, we urge our citizens to follow the rules and maintain cleanliness on the beach," he said.