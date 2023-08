BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. In the first match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, the Azerbaijani Qarabag FC has met with the Finnish HJK, Trend reports.

The match, which took place at the Republican Stadium in Baku, ended with the victory of the Qarabag team with a score of 2:1.

Goals for the Azerbaijani team were scored by Leandro Andrade (55th minute) and Juninho (85th minute). Anthony Olusanya (77th minute) scored for HJK.