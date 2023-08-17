US hands over six more sapper dogs to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. In accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed between the Marshall Legacy Institute (the US) and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), six more Malinois sapper dogs were transferred to the Agency, Trend reports.

After carrying out the appropriate procedures in accordance with international standards in the field of mine clearance (IMAS), sapper dogs will be involved in mine clearance operations conducted in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur

The sapper dogs handed over to the department from February through April 2023 have already been involved in mine clearance operations in the liberated territories.