BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Today the Azerbaijani football club Qarabag will host the Slovenian Olimpia within the play-offs of the qualifying stage of the UEFA Europa League, Trend reports.

The match will take place at the Republican stadium named after Tofig Bahramov. The starting whistle of the match will sound at 20:00 (GMT+4).

Spanish referee Alejandro Hernandez has been appointed the chief referee of the match.

In the first away match Qarabag FC defeated its opponent with a score of 2:0.