Number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over past week announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. A total of 223 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Azerbaijan over the last week (from September 11 through September 17, 2023), Trend reports, referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The number of citizens who received the first dose of the vaccine over the past week was 50; the second was seven; three or more were 150; and the third, a booster dose after a positive test result, was 16 people.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country since the start of vaccination is 13.9 million. A total of 5.4 million people received the first dose of the vaccine, 4.88 million received the second dose, 3.4 million received three or more doses, and 266,424 people received a booster dose after a positive test result.

A total of 91 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Azerbaijan from September 4 through September 10, 2023.