Azerbaijan approves "Rules for application of active consumer support mechanism"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution on approval of "Rules for application of the mechanism of support of active consumer" and setting a limit of power capacity of electricity produced by active consumers at the expense of renewable energy sources, Trend reports.

The decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decision, "Rules for application of the mechanism of support of active consumer" was approved, the power capacity of electricity produced by active consumers at the expense of renewable energy sources is set within 150 kW inclusive.

The decision can be changed in accordance with the "Regulations on the procedure of preparation and adoption of normative legal acts of executive authorities" approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated August 24, 2002.