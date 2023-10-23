Azerbaijan reveals COVID-19 infections reported over week countrywide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the week (from October 16 through October 22) has been announced, Trend reports.

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said a total of 156 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered, 234 people recovered, 6 people died over the week.

In general, 833,955 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Azerbaijan so far, of which 823,439 people have been treated and recovered. The number of active COVID-19 patients is 163. To date, 10,353 people have died from coronavirus.

In addition, about 7.6 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, and a total of 3,415 coronavirus tests have been conducted over the past week.