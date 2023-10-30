Amount of expenditures on education in Azerbaijan for 2024 announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Azerbaijan is expected to allocate 4.5 billion manat ($2.6 billion) for education expenditures next year, which is 142.8 million manat ($83.9 million), or 3.2 percent more than in 2023, Trend reports.

This is stated in the draft state budget for 2024.

A total of 2.3 million manat ($1.3 million) or 52.1 percent of these funds are for general education, 603.6 million manat ($355 million) or 13.3 percent for higher education and financing of state-ordered higher education, 453 million manat ($266.4 million) or 10.0 percent for expenditures on preschool education, 101.1 million manat ($59.4 million) or 2.2 percent for secondary education, 77.1 million manat ($45.3 million) or 1.7 percent - for vocational education, 86.3 million manat ($50.7 million) or 1.9 percent are intended for covering expenses on extra-curricular educational institutions, 28.3 million manat ($16.6 million) or 0.6 percent - for additional education and research, 828.5 million manat ($487.3 million) or 18.2 percent - for expenses related to other institutions and activities in the field of education.

