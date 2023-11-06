COVID-19 infections recorded in Azerbaijan over a week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the past week has been announced, Trend reports.

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said a total of 45 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered, 101 people recovered, and 2 people died over the week.

In general, 834,095 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Azerbaijan so far, of which 823,689 people have been treated and recovered. The number of active COVID-19 patients is 48.

