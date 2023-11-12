Int' Ojag Cup in Baku gives us lot of positive impressions – gymnasts from Kuwait

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The International Ojag Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics gave us a lot of positive impressions and will be remembered forever, medalists of the competition, gymnasts from Kuwait Nabila Al-Karafi and Rayah Al-Gassar, told Trend.

Nabila Al-Karafi won three silver medals at the Ojag International Cup - in the all-around, in the exercise without apparatus and in the program with clubs among gymnasts born in 2013 (group B), and Rayah Al-Gassar won a bronze medal in the exercise with a hoop among athletes Born in 2013 (group A).

"It is very pleasant to show good results at international competitions. Every tournament is a new stage and a new experience for us. Everything went great in Baku, inspired by the success at the Ojag International Cup, we will try to perform well at the next competitions, which will be held in Italy," said young gymnast Nabila Al-Karafi.

Athlete Rayah Al-Gassar noted that she came to Azerbaijan with great enthusiasm to participate in the tournament.

"This is our second time coming to Baku. The city is beautiful, interesting architectural buildings. Due to training, unfortunately, we were not able to take a long walk around the city, but what we managed to see made a great impression", she added.

The second International Ojag Cup takes place from November 10 through November 12. Along with Azerbaijani gymnasts, athletes from 13 countries participate in the competitions. The competition involves 325 gymnasts performing in an individual program and 21 teams doing group exercises.

