Promising cooperation potential unveiled among OIC countries - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) includes states at different stages of socio-economic development, said Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev during a joint press conference with OIC Deputy Secretary-General Ahmad Sengendo, Trend reports.

Sahil Babayev noted that there is a great potential for cooperation between the OIC member states.

"Azerbaijan's successful experience was presented during the conference. We will share it with friendly and partner Islamic countries within the framework of bilateral relations and the Labor Center. A resolution of the ministerial conference was also adopted. Various issues were noted in this resolution. We will seek joint solutions to these issues," the minister said.

Baku hosted the ministerial session of the V Conference of Labor Ministers of the member countries of the OIC.

An address by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the participants of the V Conference of Labor Ministers of OIC member states was presented at the event.

The session also heard a speech by Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Adnan Abdullah Al-Nuaim (Chairman of the IV Conference of OIC Labor Ministers).

The Chairperson of the Fifth OIC Conference of Ministers of Labor and the composition of the Bureau were then elected.