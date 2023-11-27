Fuzuli redcarpets Azerbaijani-Uzbek NGO cooperation forum (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 27. Forum of cooperation between Azerbaijani and Uzbek non-governmental organizations (NGOs), organized in Fuzuli, is being held at Mirza Ulugbek Secondary School No. 1 in Azerbaijan, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The forum is attended by around 100 representatives of NGOs from both countries. A minute of silence was observed throughout the conference in remembrance of great leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs.

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan's national anthems were performed. A short clip about Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan ties was shown.