Fuzuli redcarpets Azerbaijani-Uzbek NGO cooperation forum (PHOTO)

Society Materials 27 November 2023 13:14 (UTC +04:00)
Fuzuli redcarpets Azerbaijani-Uzbek NGO cooperation forum (PHOTO)

Aslan Mammadli
SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 27. Forum of cooperation between Azerbaijani and Uzbek non-governmental organizations (NGOs), organized in Fuzuli, is being held at Mirza Ulugbek Secondary School No. 1 in Azerbaijan, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The forum is attended by around 100 representatives of NGOs from both countries. A minute of silence was observed throughout the conference in remembrance of great leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs.

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan's national anthems were performed. A short clip about Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan ties was shown.

