Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

AZAL to operate flights between Baku and Doha

Society Materials 8 December 2023 10:07 (UTC +04:00)
AZAL to operate flights between Baku and Doha

Follow Trend on

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier AZAL is launching flights from Baku to Doha, adding another direction to the route network.

The first flight en route Baku-Doha-Baku will be performed on December 10.

Flights in this direction will be operated twice a week — on Thursdays and Sundays.

Doha is a stunning and contemporary city that blends modernity with culture. With its attractions, hotels, and an assortment of entertainment options, it offers a captivating experience for tourists.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the airline — www.azal.az, AZAL’s ticket offices, accredited agencies or via mobile application.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more