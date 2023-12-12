Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani people honoring memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

Society Materials 12 December 2023 15:42 (UTC +04:00)
Zaur Mustafayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the decease of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and creator of the contemporary independent Azerbaijani state, a world-famous political figure, and the Azerbaijani people's national leader, Trend reports.

Government leaders, public figures, and ordinary individuals are paying honor to the great leader's memory and praying for the rest of his soul at his tomb in the Alley of Honor.

The influx of visitors to the Alley of Honor is still going on.

Azerbaijani people honoring memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
