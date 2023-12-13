First footage of Huseyn Akhundov and Agshin Babirov rescued from Armenian captivity (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. An exchange of detained servicemen between Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in the direction of Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh district on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

Trend presents the first footage of servicemen Huseyn Akhundov and Agshin Babirov, who have been handed over to the Azerbaijani side.

Babirov and Akhundov went missing in the territory of the Shahbuz region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic bordering Armenia in April this year due to limited visibility caused by unfavorable weather conditions. Subsequently, it turned out that they had been captured by Armenia.

Meanwhile, guided by the values of humanism and as a step of goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan also released 32 Armenian servicemen.

