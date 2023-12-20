Cyber threats affect psychological state of social media users - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Media literacy applies not only to news platforms but also to activities in social networks, employee of Azerbaijan's State Service for Special Communication and Information Security Murad Balayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke during a panel discussion at the "Media Literacy" conference in Baku.

He emphasized the importance of developing skills for critical perception of information among young people.

"Media literacy extends beyond news platforms to activities on social networks, where we face a variety of cyber risks such as cyberbullying, blackmail, and so on. That is to say, numerous examples may be provided, given that it is primarily young people who are vulnerable in this situation. These dangers have an impact not only on information security but also on user psychology. The issue of cyber dangers affects not only Azerbaijan but the entire world, necessitating coordinated international efforts," Murad Balayev said.

The Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan held a "Media Literacy" conference on December 20.

Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, Head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security Ilgar Musayev, as well as heads of media entities working in Azerbaijan, media representatives, and volunteers of a number of state bodies, attended the conference.