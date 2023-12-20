Nar presented a new store in Sharur city (PHOTO)

Nar opened a sales and service store in Sharur city of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Along with sale of phone numbers and their restoration, as well as other services, the store located on Captain Seyidov 4A street sells mobile phones, various devices and accessories. In accordance with customer-centric strategy of the mobile operator, Nar customers can benefit from these high-quality services at the most affordable price.

The mobile operator continues to provide its customers with unique tariffs and new concept stores. In 2023 alone, 13 new Nar stores were opened.

The list of Nar stores and detailed information about the offered services can be found at nar.az .

Nar provides top-quality communication services to 2.2 million customers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.