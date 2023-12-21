Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Fans arrive at historic match between Qarabag FC, MOIK in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)

Society Materials 21 December 2023 12:13 (UTC +04:00)
Fans arrive at historic match between Qarabag FC, MOIK in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Tahmaz Asadov
Tahmaz Asadov
Read more

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 21. The 1/8 final match of the Azerbaijan Football Cup between Qarabag FC and MOIK will soon be played, Trend reports.

The match, which will go down in history as the first football match held in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation in 30 years, will begin at 14:00 (GMT +4).

Fans, football lovers, as well as media representatives have already arrived in Khankendi and are on the territory of the stadium.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Fans arrive at historic match between Qarabag FC, MOIK in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)
Fans arrive at historic match between Qarabag FC, MOIK in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)
Fans arrive at historic match between Qarabag FC, MOIK in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)
Fans arrive at historic match between Qarabag FC, MOIK in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)
Fans arrive at historic match between Qarabag FC, MOIK in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)
Fans arrive at historic match between Qarabag FC, MOIK in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)
Fans arrive at historic match between Qarabag FC, MOIK in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)
Fans arrive at historic match between Qarabag FC, MOIK in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more