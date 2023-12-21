Soccer fans arriving at stadium in Azerbaijan's Khankendi share impressions (VIDEO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 21. Soccer fans have arrived at the stadium in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, where the historic game between 'Qarabag FK' and 'MOIK' (Sports Club of Army) will take place, Trend reports.

The fans have shared their impressions ahead of the game.

They expressed great joy at participating in such a historical event.

The game, which will go down in history as the first soccer game held in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation in 30 years, will begin at 14:00 (GMT +4). The game will be the 1/8 finals game of Azerbaijan Cup.

