Azerbaijan to build modern style village in Aghdam, preserving historical traditions - official

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 27. A modern style village will be built in Aghdam with preservation of historical traditions, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories of the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha district) liberated from Armenian occupation Bashir Hajiyev told reporters, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

A total of 656 private residential houses will be built for resettlement of 2,546 people to the new village of Giyasli.

He noted that during his trip to Aghdam, the head of state laid the foundation of Giyasli, Salahli Kangarli and Bash Garvand villages.

"The construction of 656 private residential houses is envisaged in Giyasli village, 150 in Salahli Kangarli and 851 private residential houses in Bash Garvand village. The private residential houses will be 2-, 3-, 4-, 5-room houses. Construction of non-residential facilities such as club and community center, administrative building, trade and catering facilities, etc. is also envisaged," he said.

Hajiyev noted that the construction of private residential houses has already started in the villages, the foundation of which was previously laid by President Ilham Aliyev.

"In the villages of Khidirli, Sarijali and Kangarli, demolition and vertical layout work has already been completed and construction of houses has begun. The work is in full swing. In the next stages, road and communication work will begin. It is also expected to start construction of non-residential facilities," he said.