Azerbaijan idenitifies future crop sites of irrigation

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Khachinchay reservoir, re-commissioned in the Aghdam district after repair and restoration work, will ensure irrigation of 7,000 hectares of crop area, Head of Aghdam Mechanical Irrigation Department Hafiz Azimzade said, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

“The height of the reservoir dam is 44 meters and the length is 940 meters, with a total reservoir capacity of 23 million cubic meters,” Azimzade noted.

He added that the Khachinchay reservoir, which was commissioned in 1964, was destroyed during the Armenian occupation.

Water entering the reservoir according to the technical scheme is purified and supplied to the main canal with a total water throughput capacity of 3.2 cubic meters per second.

Along with the dam, the initial 6.64-kilometer section of the canal has also been repaired and restored. On the territory adjacent to the reservoir, a new administrative building, a guard building, a repair shop, and a pumping station were built.

