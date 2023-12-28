Supply highways in Azerbaijan's liberated territories made snow-free (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Necessary measures are being taken in order to organize the high-level service and combat activity of the units stationed in difficult terrain and mountainous areas in all weather conditions, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijani Army clear snow from roads in liberated territories and keep them operational, guaranteeing the safe and uninterrupted movement of vehicle and military equipment convoys.

The measures on engineering provision will be continued in the next year according to the plan.