Azerbaijani MoD visits hospital on holiday eve (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The leadership of the Defense Ministry visited the Main Clinical Hospital on the eve of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year Holiday, Trend reports.

First, the leadership of the Ministry laid flowers at the monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the territory of the hospital, and paid tribute to his bright memory.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov met with the medical staff and the military personnel being treated at the Main Clinical Hospital. Defense Minister conveyed the congratulations of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev to the personnel.

Defense Ministry's leadership enquired about treatment process of the wounded and wished speed recovery and continue their service in the Army.

The professionalism of the hospital's medical staff and the provided services were highly appreciated.

Defense Ministry’s leadership presented festive gifts to the personnel.