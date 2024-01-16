Former national team member talks club preparations during winter break

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The next program was broadcasted from the studio of Idman.biz website, Trend reports.

This time, the guest of the site's studio was Amit Guluzade, a former football player for the national team, champion of Azerbaijan and Kosovo, who played in seven countries.

He commented on the preparation of the Premier League clubs during the winter break, the chances of FC Qarabag in the European League, the choice of Azerbaijani footballers as foreign, and evaluated the current state of the team.

Trend presents the video version of the interview: