Azerbaijani basketball team stands a great chance of making it to Paris-2024 - Vugar Azimov (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The next program was broadcast from the studio of the Idman.biz website. This time, General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, Vugar Azimov, was the guest.

He discussed the return of Azerbaijan’s national teams to the international stage, the prospects of the women's 3X3 team qualifying for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, the intense competition in the national championship, and outlined steps for the further development of this sport. Additionally, he provided an assessment of the present state of basketball in our country.

We present the video version of the interview: