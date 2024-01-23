Azerbaijan assigns conscripts to military units (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The distribution of conscripts to military units was carried out in accordance with the current year's training plan, with the participation of authorized officials of the Defense Ministry and representatives of key state entities in the Azerbaijani Army, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

Conscripts were assigned to military units electronically via a special computer program.

To note, conscripts were distributed based on their expertise, taking into account their physical fitness, family composition, and extraterritorial principle.

