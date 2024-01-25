Azerbaijan to resettle former IDPs in their native Jabrayil (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. This year, Azerbaijan's former IDPs' return to their liberated native land of Jabrayil will begin, the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service No. 1 in the East Zangezur economic region said, Trend reports.

Currently, 33 residential buildings are being constructed in the city center.

The service noted that a residential complex is being built in the center of Jabrayil, which will consist of 33 residential buildings. These buildings, consisting of four-five floors, will have 712 apartments.

After the completion of construction work this year, 2,158 former IDPs will live in the buildings.

To note, the construction work is being carried out by the State Housing Development Agency (MIDA) of Azerbaijan.

