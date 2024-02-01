Azerbaijan reveals number of mines neutralized in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has published monthly information on humanitarian demining operations carried out in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports, referring to the agency.

In January, a total of 40 anti-tank mines, 123 anti-personnel mines, and 203 unexploded ordnance were discovered and safely neutralized in the liberated territories.

Additionally, it was highlighted that mines were cleared from 734.7 hectares of land.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan from November 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

Armenia's indiscriminate placement of landmines in Azerbaijan remains a peril for innocent civilians. The toll of mine victims has reached 342 since 2020.

