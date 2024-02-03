Hungary extradites internationally wanted criminal to Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan in effective cooperation with relevant structures of foreign countries continues to take measures to detain and bring to Azerbaijan persons accused of committing crimes and put on the international wanted list, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice.

According to the information, the department extradited one more internationally wanted person to Azerbaijan.

Thus, it was found that Ali Huseynov, accused of committing a crime under Article 178.3.2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (fraud with large-scale damage), was in the Republic of Hungary, where he was arrested.

Based on the request of the ministry related to the extradition of that person and all the required documents in accordance with the international procedures submitted, an agreement was reached and Ali Huseynov was brought to Azerbaijan from Hungary by the responsible employees of the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Justice and the Penitentiary Service and was placed in the Baku Pre-trial Detention Center according to the arrest decision of the court.

The Ministry continues measures in this area to ensure the principle of fairness of punishment, which plays an exceptional role in the fight against crime, preventing criminals from feeling free and safe anywhere in the world.

To note, last month, an internationally wanted person was extradited from Colombia and an agreement was reached on the extradition of two persons who committed cyber and property crimes to Azerbaijan from European countries.

