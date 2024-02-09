Azerbaijani State Border Service halts drug smuggling from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Narcotics smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan has been blocked in the service territory of the Horadiz border detachment of the Border Guards of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

As a result, a resident of the Kurdamir district Elkhan Abushev, born in 1967, was detained, and during the inspection of the territory, 11 kg and 700 gr of marijuana were found and confiscated.

The investigation into the facts continues.

