Second day of Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup proceeds in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The second competition day of the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Individual trampoline semifinal competitions for men and women, as well as qualifying competitions in tumbling and synchronized trampoline jumping, will take place on the second day of the championship.

Seljan Magsudova represents Azerbaijan in the women's individual trampoline competition, while Huseyn Abbasov and Nijat Mirzayev compete in the men's sport.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizade, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov will represent their country in qualifying tumbling competitions.

The Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena on February 23-25. Gymnasts from 32 countries are taking part in the competition.

The World Cup in Baku serves as a qualifier for the 2024 Summer Olympics (to be held from July 26 to August 11 in France) for individual trampoline gymnasts.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel