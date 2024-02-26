Azerbaijani basketball player deems national team's likeability to get out of group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Another episode of İdman Bizde has been aired, Trend reports.

Amil Hamzayev, a basketball player of the Azerbaijan national team, became the guest of the program.

He commented on the matches of the national team with Switzerland and Kosovo within the qualifying round of the World Cup-2027, assessed the chances of the national team to get out of the group, and expressed his opinion on the tense struggle in the championship of Azerbaijan.

Here is a video version of the interview: